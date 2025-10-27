Seika Corporation Acquires ASAHI SUNAC to Boost Technological Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Seika Corporation ( (JP:8061) ) is now available.

Seika Corporation has announced the acquisition of all shares of ASAHI SUNAC CORPORATION, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This strategic move aims to leverage Asahi Sunac’s technological capabilities and enhance business growth through deeper collaboration, aligning with Seika’s goal to expand its influence in the machinery trading industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8061) stock is a Buy with a Yen2378.00 price target.

More about Seika Corporation

Seika Corporation is a general trading company specializing in machinery. It focuses on creating new technologies and has a strong presence in international markets, particularly through partnerships and joint ventures in countries like Germany and Thailand.

Average Trading Volume: 216,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen82.71B

