Seibu Holdings Bolsters Control Over NW Corporation

Seibu Holdings Inc. has increased its stake in NW Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary, to strengthen shareholder value and corporate governance. With the acquisition, Seibu Holdings now controls 90.5% of NW’s voting rights. The financial impact of this acquisition will be reflected in the company’s future financial statements, and consideration is being given to making NW a wholly-owned subsidiary.

