Seibu Giken Lands Major EV Battery Plant Order

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. (JP:6223) has released an update.

Seibu Giken Co., Ltd. has secured a significant order worth approximately JPY 870 million from a major Japanese EV battery manufacturer for an energy-saving heat exchange system, with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2025. This system aligns with the company’s purpose to provide green air solutions and contributes to the growing demand for environmentally friendly manufacturing in the EV industry. However, the order will not affect the financial results for the fiscal year ending in December 2024, with sales to be recorded in the following fiscal year.

