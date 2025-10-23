SEI Investments Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

SEI Investments ( (SEIC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SEI Investments presented to its investors.

SEI Investments Company is a prominent global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry, managing approximately $1.8 trillion in assets as of September 2025.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, SEI Investments reported a 9% increase in earnings per share (EPS) compared to the same period in 2024, alongside revenue and operating income growth of 8% and 11%, respectively. The company’s operating margin also improved to 28%, reflecting robust financial performance.

Key highlights from the report include a record $106.3 million in net sales events for the nine-month period, driven by strong demand in the Investment Managers segment. The company also reported a 7% increase in assets under administration and a 5% rise in assets under management from the previous quarter. SEI’s strategic focus on technology and talent investments, as well as capital allocation to high-return opportunities, contributed to these positive outcomes.

Despite a slight decline in operating profit for the Private Banks segment due to prior year benefits from unusual items, other segments like Investment Managers and Investment Advisors showed significant profit growth. SEI’s share repurchase program also continued, with 1.6 million shares bought back in the third quarter.

Looking ahead, SEI Investments remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a healthy sales pipeline and strategic investments aimed at delivering long-term value for clients and shareholders.

