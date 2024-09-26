SEGRO plc Showcases Strong Growth and Market Expansion

Segro plc (REIT) (GB:SGRO) has released an update.

SEGRO plc reports a robust trading update with £58 million in new headline rent for 2024, demonstrating strong growth and high customer retention. The company’s strategic acquisitions, development pipeline, and balance sheet strength underscore its ability to seize new opportunities and deliver shareholder value. Additionally, SEGRO’s all-share offer for Tritax EuroBox plc is set to further solidify its market position with an expected closure in Q4 2024.

