SEGRO Director Increases Shares Through Dividend Reinvestment

SEGRO plc has reported a noteworthy transaction involving Mary Barnard, a Non-Executive Director, through a person closely associated (PCA), Michael Barnard. On 23rd September 2024, Mary Barnard increased her stake in the company by acquiring 127 shares at a price of 885.9 pence per share, via a dividend reinvestment, bringing her total holdings to 12,507 shares. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

