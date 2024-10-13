SEEK Limited Eyes Acquisition of Xref Limited

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has announced its intention to acquire Xref Limited, an HR and recruitment technology company, by entering an exclusivity deed with a non-binding indicative proposal to purchase Xref shares at $0.218 each, valuing the enterprise at approximately $45 million. This move aligns with SEEK’s strategic focus on trust in employment marketplaces and will complement its existing services with Xref’s reference check capabilities. While the Xref Board is inclined to endorse the deal, subject to due diligence and no superior offers, the transaction is not yet guaranteed.

