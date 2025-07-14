Seek Limited Announces Cessation of Share Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Seek Limited ( (AU:SEK) ) is now available.

Seek Limited announced the cessation of 1,459 share rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s issued capital and could influence stakeholder perceptions regarding the company’s operational strategies and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SEK) stock is a Buy with a A$31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seek Limited stock, see the AU:SEK Stock Forecast page.

More about Seek Limited

Seek Limited operates in the online employment marketplace industry, providing recruitment services and products to connect job seekers with employers. The company focuses on enhancing employment opportunities and improving the hiring process through its digital platforms.

YTD Price Performance: 7.41%

Average Trading Volume: 882,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.55B

