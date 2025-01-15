Seeing Machines CFO Increases Stake in Company

Stay Ahead of the Market:
Seeing Machines ( (GB:SEE) ) has provided an update.
Seeing Machines Limited announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Martin Ive, purchased 205,000 ordinary shares at a price of 3.96 pence per share. This transaction increases Mr. Ive’s total shareholding to 8,907,726 shares, representing 0.18% of the company’s issued share capital. This move reflects management’s confidence in the company’s strategic direction and could positively impact investor sentiment, reinforcing its position as a leader in advanced operator monitoring systems.
More about Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines Limited, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is a leader in vision-based monitoring technology. The company specializes in AI algorithms and embedded processing to enable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. Seeing Machines develops Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology for the automotive, commercial fleet, off-road, and aviation sectors, with a global presence across Australia, the USA, Europe, and Asia.
YTD Price Performance: -12.42%
Average Trading Volume: 11,210,007
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £195.7M
