Seed Innovations Reports Strong Growth in Little Green Pharma

Seed Innovations Limited GBP (GB:SEED) has released an update.

Seed Innovations Limited has reported significant growth for its portfolio company, Little Green Pharma Ltd, which achieved record quarterly revenue of A$10.2 million and cash receipts of A$10.8 million, marking a 40% and 30% increase respectively from the previous quarter. Little Green Pharma’s robust sales in both Australian and European markets, coupled with its positive cash flows and minimal long-term debt, underscore its strong business model and potential for further growth. The rise in LGP’s share price reflects growing market confidence in its future prospects.

For further insights into GB:SEED stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.