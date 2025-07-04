Sedana Medical to Present Q2 2025 Interim Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sedana Medical AB ( (SE:SEDANA) ) has issued an update.

Sedana Medical AB is set to release its interim report for the second quarter of 2025 on July 18, with a presentation scheduled for the same day. The report will be presented by the CEO, CFO, and CMO, providing insights into the company’s performance and strategy, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Sedana Medical AB is a medtech and pharmaceutical company specializing in inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care. The company offers the Sedaconda ACD medical device and Sedaconda (isoflurane) pharmaceutical, with direct sales in several European countries and partnerships in other global regions. Founded in 2005, Sedana Medical is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Average Trading Volume: 375,874

Current Market Cap: SEK1.18B

