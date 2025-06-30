Securitas Secures New Credit and Loan Agreements to Boost Digital Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Securitas AB ( ($SE:SECU.B) ) has shared an announcement.

Securitas AB has secured a new MEUR 1,100 multi-currency revolving credit facility and a MUSD 190 loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank. These financial arrangements aim to refinance existing debt and support Securitas’ ongoing strategy and investments in digitalization and artificial intelligence, enhancing its industry positioning and operational capabilities.

Securitas is a global leader in safety and security solutions, leveraging technology and an innovative approach to transform the security industry. With 336,000 employees across 44 markets, Securitas focuses on creating sustainable value by protecting clients’ people and assets.

YTD Price Performance: 6.21%

Average Trading Volume: 1,011,855

Current Market Cap: SEK81.96B

