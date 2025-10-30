SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Positive Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SECURE Waste Infrastructure ( (TSE:SES) ) has issued an update.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. reported a third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $135 million, reflecting a 17% increase per share from the previous year. Despite a slight revenue decrease due to reduced drilling activity, the company expects solid growth in 2026, driven by strategic infrastructure projects and market repositioning. The company also maintained its financial flexibility and continued its capital allocation strategy, including share repurchases and dividends.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SES) stock is a Buy with a C$22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SECURE Waste Infrastructure stock, see the TSE:SES Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SES Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SES is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 56 reflects the company’s financial challenges, including declining margins and liquidity concerns, which weigh heavily on the score. However, positive technical indicators and a resilient earnings call performance provide some support. The valuation is moderate, offering limited upside potential. The most significant factor is the financial performance, which highlights the need for strategic improvements.

More about SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. is a leading company in the waste management and energy infrastructure industry. It focuses on providing specialized waste and water handling services, particularly in the Canadian oil and gas sector. The company is positioned to support the growing infrastructure and production needs in Western Canada through its extensive network.

Average Trading Volume: 807,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.02B

