Sectra AB Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

An announcement from Sectra AB Class B ( ($SE:SECT.B) ) is now available.

Sectra AB has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for September 9, 2025, in Linköping, Sweden. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company and learn more about its offerings, with options for postal voting available to ensure broad participation.

Sectra AB Class B

Sectra AB is a company operating in the medical imaging IT and cybersecurity industries, focusing on products and services that contribute to a healthier and safer society.

Average Trading Volume: 135,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK68.29B

