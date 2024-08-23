Second Chance Properties Ltd Shares Buyout Offer

Second Chance Properties Ltd (SG:528) has released an update.

In a significant move, Final Chance Holdings Pte. Ltd. has made a voluntary unconditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares of Second Chance Properties Ltd. CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch, is handling the offer’s announcement and transactions. Shareholders of Second Chance Properties Ltd are reminded to take note of the extended closing date for this potentially lucrative opportunity.

