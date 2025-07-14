Seascape Energy Highlights Southeast Asia Expansion and Growth Potential

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Longboat Energy Plc ( (GB:SEA) ).

Seascape Energy Asia plc has announced the availability of an updated corporate presentation on its website, coinciding with an investor roadshow in London. The presentation highlights the company’s recent expansion in Southeast Asia and its growth potential. Additionally, an independent Competent Persons Report is underway, which will assess the resources in the Temaris and DEWA Complex Clusters, with results expected in summer 2025.

More about Longboat Energy Plc

Seascape Energy Asia plc is an exploration and production (E&P) company focused on Southeast Asia. The company is involved in expanding its scale and scope in the region, with a focus on growth potential within its existing portfolio and across Southeast Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 329,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £41.9M

Find detailed analytics on SEA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue