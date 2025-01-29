Searchlight Resources Reports Progress on Uranium Projects with Refined Energy Corp.

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Searchlight Resources Inc ( (TSE:SCLT) ) has shared an announcement.

Searchlight Resources Inc. has announced progress on the Basin and Milner Projects, which are under option to Refined Energy Corp. Refined has initiated an option agreement and plans to conduct exploration activities in the summer of 2025. The exploration will focus on identifying uranium mineralization at both the Basin and Milner Properties using various geophysical and geochemical methods. Searchlight retains a 2% Net Smelter Royalty on these claims and will receive cash and share payments from Refined. This development may enhance Searchlight’s standing in the uranium exploration sector and potentially increase stakeholder value.

More about Searchlight Resources Inc

Searchlight Resources Inc. is a company operating within the mining industry, focused on exploring and developing mineral properties. It primarily targets uranium exploration, with a specific interest in properties conducive to hosting uranium mineralization.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 443,898

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.47M

