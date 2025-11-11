Seafire AB Forms New Nomination Committee

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Seafire AB ( (SE:SEAF) ).

Seafire AB has appointed a nomination committee in line with the resolution of its annual general meeting. The committee, formed by the chairman of the board, includes representatives from the company’s largest shareholders and will address issues pertinent to the company’s governance. This move is part of Seafire’s ongoing efforts to ensure robust corporate governance and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:SEAF) stock is a Hold with a SEK6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seafire AB stock, see the SE:SEAF Stock Forecast page.

More about Seafire AB

Seafire is a Swedish company group founded in 2016, focusing on acquiring and developing profitable companies with potential in the industrial components and products sectors. It consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 18,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK291.4M

