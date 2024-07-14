Seacon Shipping Announces Major Vessel Sale

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2409) has released an update.

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a discloseable transaction involving the sale of a bulk carrier vessel for USD 13.8 million, with delivery scheduled between August 1 and October 15, 2024. The deal is significant enough to require reporting and announcement under the Listing Rules, as it passes the 5% threshold. The vessel, built in 2010, showed fluctuating profitability in the past two years, turning a loss in 2023 after a profitable 2022.

For further insights into HK:2409 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.