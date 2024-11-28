SeaBird Exploration Proposes Shareholder Cash Distribution

SeaBird Exploration Plc (DE:E36) has released an update.

SeaBird Exploration Plc has announced a proposed cash distribution of NOK 0.40 per share to its shareholders, reflecting the company’s focus on shareholder value. An Extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled for December 19, 2024, to approve a reduction of the share premium account to facilitate this distribution. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy by December 18, 2024.

