SEA Holdings Reports Notable Financial Turnaround

SEA Holdings Ltd. has reported a significant reduction in loss attributable to shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024, with a decrease of 83.5% to HK$72.0 million, compared to the same period in 2023. Revenues slightly increased by 3.6% to HK$203.5 million, while the group’s net asset value rose to HK$8,624.0 million. This financial turnaround reflects improved operational performance across the company’s investment properties and hotel operations.

