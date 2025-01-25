SDX Energy to Delist from AIM and Transition to Private Company

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from SDX Energy ( (GB:SDX) ).

SDX Energy PLC, a company operating in the energy sector, held a General Meeting where shareholders approved two major resolutions. The resolutions included the cancellation of the company’s ordinary shares from trading on the AIM and the re-registration as a private limited company. This strategic move reflects shareholder support and positions SDX Energy to explore new opportunities as a private entity.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 2,127,904

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £613.7K

