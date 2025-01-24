SDX Energy to Delist and Go Private Following Shareholder Approval

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from SDX Energy ( (GB:SDX) ) is now available.

SDX Energy PLC, at a general meeting, secured shareholder approval to delist from AIM and re-register as a private limited company, with over 80% of votes in favor. This strategic move is set to enhance operational flexibility and leverage new opportunities as a private entity, with delisting scheduled for early February 2025.

More about SDX Energy

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 2,015,300

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £613.7K

