SDX Energy Postpones General Meeting Due to Logistical Issues

SDX Energy ( (GB:SDX) ) has issued an update.

SDX Energy PLC has announced the postponement of its General Meeting originally scheduled for December 31, 2024, due to logistical issues. The company intends to communicate a new date for the meeting in a future announcement, indicating a temporary delay in any decisions or discussions expected to occur at the meeting, potentially impacting stakeholders awaiting developments.

More about SDX Energy

SDX Energy PLC operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is involved in developing energy assets and providing energy solutions, primarily targeting markets in North Africa and the Middle East.

YTD Price Performance: -90.67%

Average Trading Volume: 664,836

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £716K

