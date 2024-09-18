SDX Energy Advances Moroccan Gas Prospects

SDX Energy (GB:SDX) has released an update.

SDX Energy PLC has successfully completed a significant reprocessing of seismic data, boosting their confidence in a 47 Bcf gas play in Morocco, and plans to drill a well in Q4 2024 to potentially develop this resource in early 2025. Additionally, two new well targets have been identified, and discussions are underway with the Moroccan state for immediate revenue opportunities by tying in stranded gas wells. Moreover, SDX is in advanced negotiations for structured financing and strategic partnerships to further accelerate their exploration and production activities.

