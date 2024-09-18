SDX Energy Advances Moroccan Gas Exploration

SDX Energy (GB:SDX) has released an update.

SDX Energy has completed a major seismic data reprocessing project, boosting confidence in a potentially valuable 47 Bcf gas play in Morocco, with plans to drill a test well in late 2024. The company is also advancing negotiations for structured financing and strategic partnerships to support its exploration and production efforts. Additionally, SDX is preparing for new seismic data acquisition to identify further gas prospects and is working to tie-in a stranded gas well to increase near-term revenue.

