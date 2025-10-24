SDI Limited Unveils Online Meeting Guide for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SDI Limited ( (AU:SDI) ) has issued an announcement.

SDI Limited has released an online meeting guide for shareholders and proxies to participate in their upcoming meeting. The guide provides detailed instructions on how to access the meeting, register to vote, and submit votes on resolutions. This development is crucial for ensuring shareholder engagement and participation, as it streamlines the process of attending and voting in the meeting, potentially impacting the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDI) stock is a Buy with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SDI Limited stock, see the AU:SDI Stock Forecast page.

More about SDI Limited

Average Trading Volume: 49,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$120.1M

See more insights into SDI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue