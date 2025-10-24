SDI Limited Announces Virtual AGM for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SDI Limited ( (AU:SDI) ) has provided an update.

SDI Limited announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on November 27, 2025. The meeting will allow shareholders to participate, vote, and ask questions online. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial reports, re-election of directors, and an advisory vote on the remuneration report. The AGM provides an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s management and auditors, potentially impacting company governance and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDI) stock is a Buy with a A$1.00 price target.

More about SDI Limited

SDI Limited operates in the dental industry, providing dental products and services. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions to dental professionals and has a market presence in various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 49,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$120.1M



