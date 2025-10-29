SDAI Limited Reports No New Developments in Subsidiary Liquidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SDAI Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced that there have been no significant developments regarding the compulsory liquidation of its subsidiary, KHL Marketing Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd, since the last update on 29 September 2025. The company’s shares remain suspended from trading on the SGX-ST since July 2021, and it continues to provide monthly updates in compliance with Catalist Rule 704(22). Shareholders and potential investors are advised to stay informed through the company’s announcements.

Current Market Cap: S$33.97M

