Scottie Resources Unveils Promising PEA for Gold Mine Project

Scottie Resources Corp ( (TSE:SCOT) ) just unveiled an update.

Scottie Resources Corp has announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Scottie Gold Mine Project, revealing strong economic potential. The assessment outlines a Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with an after-tax NPV ranging from $215.8 million to $668.3 million, depending on gold prices. Additionally, the potential for toll milling at a nearby facility could further enhance project economics, increasing the after-tax NPV to between $380.1 million and $831.7 million. The project is expected to have a low initial capital cost and a short payback period, highlighting its robust economic viability and growth potential.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SCOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCOT is a Neutral.

Scottie Resources Corp’s stock score reflects the company’s challenging financial performance, with no operational revenue and ongoing losses. While the absence of debt and recent positive corporate developments provide some support, these factors are overshadowed by the bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics. The new project launch offers a glimmer of hope but requires successful execution to positively impact the stock.

More about Scottie Resources Corp

Scottie Resources Corp is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Scottie Gold Mine Project located in British Columbia, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 124,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$102.1M

