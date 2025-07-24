Scottie Resources Receives Permit for Key Bulk Sampling at Scottie Gold Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Scottie Resources Corp ( (TSE:SCOT) ) is now available.

Scottie Resources Corp. has received permits from the British Columbia government to conduct a 10,000-tonne bulk sampling program at its Scottie Gold Mine Project. This initiative is a significant milestone for the company, allowing it to gather essential geotechnical and metallurgical data to evaluate a Direct Shipping Ore scenario. Although this bulk sampling is not a production decision, it represents a critical step in demonstrating the project’s potential and exploring low-capex revenue opportunities through toll milling or third-party processing.

Scottie Resources Corp’s stock score reflects the company’s challenging financial performance, with no operational revenue and ongoing losses. While the absence of debt and recent positive corporate developments provide some support, these factors are overshadowed by the bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics. The new project launch offers a glimmer of hope but requires successful execution to positively impact the stock.

More about Scottie Resources Corp

Scottie Resources Corp. is a mining company that holds a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The company also owns other properties such as the Georgia Project and controls approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, a prolific mineralized district. Scottie Resources aims to expand its resource base and evaluate a potential Direct Shipping Ore scenario to assess low-capex revenue opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 51,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$45.47M

