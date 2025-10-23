Scottie Resources Completes 2025 Drill Program and Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scottie Resources Corp ( (TSE:SCOT) ) has provided an update.

Scottie Resources Corp. announced the completion of its 2025 drill program, which successfully tested priority targets at the Scottie Gold Mine Project in British Columbia. The program aims to upgrade and expand existing resources, with further assay results pending. Additionally, the company appointed Brent Omland, CEO of Ocean Partners, to its Board of Directors. Ocean Partners has acquired a 10.6% equity stake in Scottie and committed to a US$25 million facility to support Scottie’s Direct-Ship-Ore Project. This strategic partnership and leadership addition are expected to enhance Scottie’s transition from exploration to development and production, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCOT is a Neutral.

Scottie Resources Corp’s stock score reflects the company’s challenging financial performance, with no operational revenue and ongoing losses. While the absence of debt and recent positive corporate developments provide some support, these factors are overshadowed by the bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics. The new project launch offers a glimmer of hope but requires successful execution to positively impact the stock.

More about Scottie Resources Corp

Scottie Resources Corp. is a mining company that holds a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, including the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The company also owns interests in the Georgia Project and other properties, controlling approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The company focuses on expanding its resource base and exploring potential Direct Shipping Ore scenarios to optimize its mineral assets.

Average Trading Volume: 123,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$101.7M

