Scorpius Holdings Issues $490,000 Promissory Note

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Scorpius Holdings ( (SCPX) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 25, 2025, Scorpius Holdings issued a non-convertible promissory note worth $490,000 to an institutional investor, accruing interest at 5% per annum. The note, maturing on September 30, 2025, or upon a corporate event or default, includes a 5% premium payment on the principal at maturity. The note allows the holder to demand redemption using proceeds from any subsequent financing, and was sold under an exemption from registration requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (SCPX) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Scorpius Holdings stock, see the SCPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SCPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SCPX is a Underperform.

Scorpius Holdings faces significant financial and operational challenges, with declining revenue and high leverage. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics suggest the stock is not attractively priced. Additionally, recent corporate events, including delisting from the NYSE, further compound the negative outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SCPX stock, click here.

More about Scorpius Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 89,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $136.3K

Find detailed analytics on SCPX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue