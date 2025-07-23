Scorpius Holdings Amends Convertible Note Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scorpius Holdings ( (SCPX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 11, 2025, Scorpius Holdings, Inc. amended its 9% senior secured convertible note with an institutional investor, adjusting the conversion price and removing provisions related to stockholder approval for share conversion. This amendment impacts the company’s ability to convert the note into shares of common stock, potentially issuing a significant number of shares if fully converted. Additionally, the company issued a non-convertible promissory note worth $485,000, which accrues interest at 5% per annum and includes provisions for redemption upon certain events.

Scorpius Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and negative corporate events. Technical analysis shows some short-term stability, but long-term indicators remain weak. Valuation concerns due to lack of profitability further weigh down the score.

