Scorpio Gold’s Transformative 2024 Sets Stage for 2025 Milestones

Scorpio Gold ( (TSE:SGN) ) has issued an announcement.

Scorpio Gold Corporation experienced significant growth in 2024, highlighted by closing $8.5 million in private placements and expanding its land position in the Manhattan District. The company also strengthened its management and advisory team, positioning itself for further advancements in 2025, including a maiden resource estimate for its Manhattan project. These strategic moves have bolstered stakeholder confidence, setting the stage for an aggressive exploration program in the upcoming year.

More about Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development. The company is actively involved in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, with significant operations in the Manhattan District, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic exploration and asset development.

YTD Price Performance: -2.00%

Average Trading Volume: 149,033

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.82M

