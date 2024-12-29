Scope Technologies Upsizes Private Placement to $1.8 Million

Scope Carbon Corp (TSE:SCPE) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Scope Technologies Corp. has announced an increase in its private placement offering to $1.8 million, with plans to issue 1,285,714 units at $1.40 each. The proceeds are intended to expand the company’s team and support general operations, further bolstering its position in quantum security and machine learning.
For further insights into TSE:SCPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.