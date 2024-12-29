Scope Technologies Upsizes Private Placement to $1.8 Million

Scope Carbon Corp (TSE:SCPE) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Scope Technologies Corp. has announced an increase in its private placement offering to $1.8 million, with plans to issue 1,285,714 units at $1.40 each. The proceeds are intended to expand the company’s team and support general operations, further bolstering its position in quantum security and machine learning.

For further insights into TSE:SCPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.