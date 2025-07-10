Scope Technologies Appoints Andrew Knight as VP of Product to Enhance Quantum Security Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Scope Carbon Corp ( (TSE:SCPE) ) is now available.

Scope Technologies Corp has appointed Andrew Knight as Vice President of Product to lead the expansion of its flagship quantum-resilient security platform, QSE. Knight’s extensive experience in technical leadership and innovation, particularly in digital interactive media and secure product development, is expected to enhance Scope’s market presence in quantum-proof technologies and strengthen its product strategy during a critical industry transformation.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SCPE is a Neutral.

Scope Carbon Corp’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with no revenue generation and consistent net losses. Technical analysis shows mixed signals with some potential for short-term recovery. Valuation metrics are weak due to negative profitability. However, positive corporate events highlight strategic initiatives which could support future performance improvements.

More about Scope Carbon Corp

Scope Technologies Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, the company provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 145,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

