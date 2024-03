Scope Carbon Corp (TSE:SCPE) has released an update.

Scope Carbon Corp., a Vancouver-based tech firm focused on AI-driven image software for carbon mapping, is rebranding to Scope AI Corp. The name change, pending regulatory approval, will not impact shareholders’ existing share certificates or rights. The company also hints at an upcoming update on its software developments to its stakeholders.

