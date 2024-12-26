SciSparc Supports AutoMax’s $13 Million JAC Motors Vehicle Import

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

SciSparc Ltd. ( (SPRC) ) has provided an update.

SciSparc Ltd. announced that AutoMax Motors Ltd., an Israeli automotive importer and distributor, has received its first delivery of JAC Motors vehicles following regulatory approval for direct importation. This marks a key step in AutoMax’s marketing and sales efforts in Israel and aligns with SciSparc’s strategy to expand into the automotive sector through a planned merger with AutoMax. The merger, subject to shareholder approval, could significantly impact SciSparc’s industry positioning by broadening its operational focus.

More about SciSparc Ltd.

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. The company is involved in drug development programs targeting conditions like Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, and status epilepticus. Additionally, SciSparc holds a controlling interest in a subsidiary that sells hemp seed oil-based products on Amazon.

YTD Price Performance: -95.47%

Average Trading Volume: 688,400

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.29M

