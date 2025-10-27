SciSparc Completes Acquisition of Neurothera Labs Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 24, 2025, SciSparc Ltd. announced the completion of its acquisition of Neurothera Labs Inc., a publicly traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange. Through this transaction, SciSparc transferred its advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical portfolio and gained a controlling interest in Neurothera. The acquisition, valued at approximately CAD 4.5 million, positions SciSparc to expand its presence in the pharmaceutical and supplemental sectors. This strategic move is expected to enhance SciSparc’s industry positioning and potentially increase its influence in the market.

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases. The company, alongside its subsidiary Neurothera Labs Inc., is engaged in drug development programs utilizing cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, including treatments for Tourette syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorder, and status epilepticus.

