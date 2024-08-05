Scinai Immunotherapeutics Amends Shareholder Terms

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) has released an update.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. has announced amendments to its articles of association to permit the creation and issuance of preferred shares as part of a debt-to-equity conversion deal with the European Investment Bank. The changes include a revised limit on shareholder ownership post-conversion and updated terms for converting preferred shares into ordinary shares. The company is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 12, 2024, for shareholders to vote on these proposals.

