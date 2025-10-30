Scienture Holdings Increases Stock Offering with SEC Filing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scienture Holdings ( (SCNX) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, Scienture Holdings, Inc. filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC to increase the amount of its common stock eligible for sale under a previous agreement with Maxim Group LLC, aiming for an aggregate offering price of up to $9,592,009. The company has already sold approximately $13,252,250 in securities over the past 12 months, leaving $9,592,009 available for future sale, which could impact its financial strategy and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (SCNX) stock is a Sell with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Scienture Holdings stock, see the SCNX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SCNX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SCNX is a Underperform.

Scienture Holdings faces significant challenges with weak financial performance and concerning valuation metrics. High volatility and recent corporate events contribute to the risk profile despite some short-term technical momentum.

More about Scienture Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 16,360,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $31.46M

