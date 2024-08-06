Science Group PLC Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group PLC has recently bought back 39,000 of its own shares on August 5, 2024, at an average price of 435.26 pence per share, a move that signals confidence in the company’s value. These shares now represent 0.09% of the voting rights and will be held in treasury, leaving 45,451,405 ordinary shares in issue. This buyback activity could potentially impact shareholders’ calculations for disclosing changes in interest as per the FCA’s rules.

