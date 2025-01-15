Science Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Science ( (GB:SAG) ) has issued an update.

Science Group PLC announced the purchase of 5,300 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 463.5 pence each, representing 0.01% of the voting rights before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total ordinary shares in issue, which now stands at 44,722,865. This move is part of a buyback program, conducted through Panmure Liberum Limited, allowing shareholders to adjust their interest calculations as per FCA regulations.

More about Science

Science Group PLC operates in the scientific and technology sector, focusing on providing consultancy and services across various industries. The company is known for its expertise in research and development, offering innovative solutions to enhance product development and market strategies.

YTD Price Performance: 2.65%

Average Trading Volume: 25,095

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £203.1M

