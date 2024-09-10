Science Group Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Science (GB:SAG) has released an update.

Science Group plc has strategically repurchased 20,000 of its own shares at an average of 485.0 pence each, a move that signals potential confidence in the company’s value. These shares will be held in treasury, subtly affecting the voting rights distribution and shareholder notifications. The buyback represents a mere 0.04% of the total voting rights, post-transaction, leaving 45,295,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

