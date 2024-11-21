SciDev Ltd Announces Director Resignation

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

SciDev Ltd has announced the resignation of Simone Watt from its Board of Directors after six years of impactful service, contributing to the company’s growth and success. Known for her industry expertise, Watt will continue to be a significant investor in the company. SciDev continues to lead in providing environmental solutions for water-intensive industries.

For further insights into AU:SDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.