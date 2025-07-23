Schroders Plc Increases Stake in Hays plc

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hays plc ( (GB:HAS) ) is now available.

Hays plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with Schroders Plc acquiring a significant stake in the company. This acquisition has resulted in Schroders holding 5.000211% of the voting rights in Hays, marking a slight increase from their previous position. The acquisition reflects strategic positioning in the recruitment industry, potentially impacting Hays’ market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HAS) stock is a Hold with a £1.04 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hays plc stock, see the GB:HAS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HAS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HAS is a Neutral.

Hays plc is currently facing significant financial challenges with declining revenue and profitability, which is reflected in a low valuation score. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend with negative momentum. While the company shows some strategic efforts to improve, such as appointing BNP Paribas as a Joint Corporate Broker, these are not enough to offset the impact of current market conditions and financial performance issues.

More about Hays plc

Hays plc is a UK-based company operating in the recruitment and human resources industry. It specializes in providing recruitment services across various sectors, focusing on matching candidates with suitable job opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 3,639,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.01B

