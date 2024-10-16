Schroders Increases Stake in Capita Plc, Boosts Influence

Capita plc (GB:CPI) has released an update.

Schroders Plc has increased its stake in Capita Plc to 20.26%, crossing a significant threshold in its voting rights. This acquisition could influence Capita’s strategic decisions and is notable for investors monitoring shifts in shareholder influence. The move reflects Schroders’ growing interest in Capita’s operations, potentially impacting the company’s future direction.

