Schroders Appoints Richard Oldfield as New CEO

Schroders (GB:SDR) has released an update.

Schroders PLC has announced the appointment of Richard Oldfield as the new Group Chief Executive, effective from November 8, 2024, following Peter Harrison’s tenure. Oldfield, with a notable 30-year career at PwC and contributions as Schroders’ CFO, is set to drive strategic growth and continue the company’s legacy of client-focused service. The transition comes after a structured succession plan involving a thorough global search.

For further insights into GB:SDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.