Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC GBP ( (GB:SCP) ) has issued an update.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC has announced its current share capital and voting rights as of June 30, 2025. The company has issued 36,143,690 ordinary shares, with 1,577,500 shares held in treasury, resulting in a total of 34,566,190 voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

GB:SCP is a Neutral.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC receives a moderate score driven by strong valuation metrics and strategic corporate events. The financial performance shows promise with revenue growth, but volatility in EBIT and lack of cash flow data are concerns. Technical indicators suggest moderate upward momentum, although potential overbought conditions need attention.

More about Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC GBP

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC operates within the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company primarily deals with mid-cap investments, providing shareholders with opportunities to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK-based mid-sized companies.

Average Trading Volume: 44,364

